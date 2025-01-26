Left Menu

North Korea's Bold Missile Test Oversight

North Korea conducted a strategic cruise missile test on Saturday, as reported by state media KCNA. The nation's leader, Kim Jong Un, personally oversaw the test, highlighting the significance of the event. The test underscores ongoing tensions in the region and North Korea's military ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 26-01-2025 02:45 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 02:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • South Korea

In a significant development, North Korea carried out a strategic cruise missile test on Saturday, according to state media KCNA reports released on Sunday.

Adding to the gravity of the test, the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, was present to oversee the launch, underscoring the importance of the military exercise.

This event adds to the ongoing geopolitical tensions and highlights North Korea's continued focus on advancing its military capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

