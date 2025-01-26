Uttarakhand Pioneers Uniform Civil Code Implementation in India
Uttarakhand becomes the first Indian state to implement the Uniform Civil Code, fulfilling a 2022 BJP election promise. The UCC seeks to eliminate discrimination based on gender, caste, or religion, applying to most state residents, and simplifies laws on marriage, divorce, and succession.
Uttarakhand is set to become the first state in India to roll out the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), fulfilling a promise made by the Bharatiya Janata Party during the 2022 assembly elections. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized that this move aims to eradicate discrimination based on gender, caste, or religion within the state.
Announcing the landmark legislation, Dhami noted that all formalities had been completed, aligning with Article 44 of the Indian Constitution, which calls for a universal civil code. The Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, will introduce a streamlined legal framework for testamentary succession, impacting the drafting of wills and related documents.
Effective across Uttarakhand, the UCC applies to residents both within and outside the state, excluding Scheduled Tribes and protected communities. This reform standardizes personal laws for marriage, divorce, and inheritance, mandating registration of marriages post-implementation while granting a conditional grace period for prior unions.
