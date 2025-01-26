Republic Day 2024: A Celebration of Valor, Culture, and Unity

In a significant display of national pride, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path on the 76th Republic Day. The ceremony commenced with the national anthem and a 21-gun salute utilizing indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns. Accompanying her was Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, this year's chief guest, escorted by the esteemed President's Bodyguard, the senior-most regiment of the Indian Army.

The Presidents arrived in a 'traditional buggy,' a practice revived in 2024 after four decades. The Kartavya Path parade was initiated by 300 cultural artists performing 'Sare Jahan Se Achha' using a variety of traditional musical instruments from around the nation. This ensemble resonated with the hope and pride of a billion Indian hearts, showcasing instruments like Shehnai, Sundari, Nadaswaram, and more.

Subsequently, the parade honored recipients of prestigious gallantry awards, including Param Vir Chakra winners Subedar Major (Honorary Captain) Yogendra Singh Yadav (Retd) and Subedar Major Sanjay Kumar (Retd), alongside Ashok Chakra recipient Lt Col Jas Ram Singh (Retd). Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid a wreath at the National War Memorial, marking a solemn tribute to the fallen heroes. Around 10,000 special guests, representing diverse sectors and government scheme beneficiaries, were invited to witness the event.

This year also witnessed the debut of a tri-services tableau representing the integration and jointmanship of the armed forces under the theme 'Shashakt aur Surakshit Bharat.' Featuring a Joint Operations Room, this tableau illustrated the collaborative efforts of the three services. The Republic Day celebrations will conclude with the Beating Retreat Ceremony at Vijay Chowk, with all bands playing Indian tunes exclusively.

(With inputs from agencies.)