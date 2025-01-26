Left Menu

India's Naval Pride: Showcasing Power at Republic Day

The Indian Navy displayed its naval strength at the 76th Republic Day parade with the newly commissioned INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Vaghsheer. These advanced combatants, emphasizing India's drive towards self-reliance, demonstrate significant achievements in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

Updated: 26-01-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 11:16 IST
  • India

The Indian Navy's presence at the 76th Republic Day parade was marked by a spectacular tableau featuring its newest frontline combatants. Warships INS Surat and INS Nilgiri, alongside submarine INS Vaghsheer, were prominently showcased, symbolizing India's naval strength.

Commissioned in Mumbai on January 15, these vessels underscore India's commitment to 'Atmanirbharta' and its aspirations to become a leader in defence manufacturing. The naval ensemble at the parade highlighted the nation's advanced maritime capabilities.

Featuring advanced designs and technology, each vessel represents a leap in India's defence prowess. INS Surat is a premier destroyer, INS Nilgiri is a sophisticated frigate, and INS Vaghsheer is a cutting-edge submarine constructed in collaboration with France, marking a milestone in indigenous naval innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

