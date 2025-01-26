Republic Day Parade 2023: A Spectacle of National Pride and Unity

The 76th Republic Day celebrations at the Kartavya Path featured a notable all-women marching contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force. Led by Assistant Commandant Aishwarya Joy M, these 148 members represented 'Nari Shakti', drawing personnel from across India for vital anti-insurgency and law enforcement roles.

Adding to the spectacle was the Railway Protection Force, with 92 personnel marching to 'Veer Sainik' under Divisional Security Commissioner Aditya. Their presence highlighted vigilance and strength, essential for the security of Indian Railways, a crucial component of national progress.

The Delhi Police All Women's Band, participating for the second time, showcased musical prowess. Led by Band Master Ruyangunuo Kense, it featured sub-inspectors and constables, while the Delhi Police marching contingent, a 16-time winner, was led by Rishi Kumar Singh. The Border Security Force, with its camel-mounted troops, added a unique touch with its regal presence and distinctive uniforms.

The parade also highlighted the Camel Mounted Band, a rare sight that originated in 1986-87 by the Rajasthan Frontier of the BSF. The Parade concluded with the impressive Massed Pipes and Drums Band of the Indian Army, performing with precision and passion, leaving attendees in awe.

