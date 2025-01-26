India's Republic Day: A Celebration of Heritage and Development

The Republic Day parade in India unfolded with grandeur as it embraced the theme 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas', meaning 'Golden India: Heritage and Development'. Sixteen states and Union Territories, along with 15 central ministries, departments, and organizations, presented vibrant tableaus on the revered Kartavya Path.

The Ministry of Culture's tableau set the stage, celebrating India's rich economic past and its vision for a sustainable future. At its heart, the tableau showcased the Yazh, a traditional Tamil string instrument, highlighting India's longstanding musical traditions and artistic expertise.

Adding to the spectacle, the Kumhar's Wheel symbolized continuous transformation and innovation in India. The dynamic tableau featured a kinetic display of a Kalpavriksha evolving into a golden bird, representing cultural prosperity and India's surge as an economic and creative force, flanked by digital arches portraying diverse artistic domains.

The Department of Animal Husbandry presented a tribute to India's indigenous cows, emphasizing their pivotal role in rural development and milk production. The tableau highlighted the economic significance of these breeds and the empowerment of women in the dairy sector, complete with an impressive depiction of Kamadhenu, the mythical cow fulfilling desires.

Not to be overshadowed, the CPWD commemorated 75 years since the adoption of India's Constitution. Featuring the Ashoka Chakra and Wheel of Time, it symbolized life's eternal flow, with nearby depictions of Dr. B R Ambedkar, chairman of the drafting committee, surrounded by floral displays emphasizing the richness of India's Constitutional values.

President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag on Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem and a stirring 21-gun salute from indigenous 105-mm Light Field Guns, marking the importance of this national celebration with fervor and patriotic enthusiasm.

(With inputs from agencies.)