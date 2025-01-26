BJD Restructures Ahead of Key Elections

The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has taken a significant step by dissolving all state-level frontal organizations as announced by party chief Naveen Patnaik. This decision precedes the upcoming organisational elections that the party will hold within two months.

BJD spokesperson, Lenin Mohanty, confirmed this move and stated that new committees would be established following the internal elections. The decision affects key wings, including the women, youth, student labour front, and the legal cell. Mohanty emphasized the importance of these elections and announced that Pratap Kesari Deb would serve as the state Returning Officer.

Pratap Keshari Deb, previously appointed as the Returning Officer, expressed gratitude and outlined the election process, which will occur in four phases. The organisational changes come as the BJD consequently restructures its approach after losing to the BJP in the Odisha state elections, ending Naveen Patnaik's 24-year tenure.

