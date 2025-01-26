Ajit Pawar Pledges Free Treatment for GBS Patients on Republic Day

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took center stage in Pune as he unfurled the national flag to mark the 76th Republic Day. In his address, Pawar extended warm wishes to citizens across Maharashtra and India, lauding the Padma and President Medal awardees from the state.

Addressing public health concerns, Pawar announced a significant initiative to provide free treatment for rising Guillain-Barre Syndrome cases in Pune. With the treatment's hefty costs in mind, he revealed plans to offer complimentary care at specified hospitals, including YCM Hospital, Kamla Nehru Hospital, and Sassoon Hospital, depending on residency.

In other developments, Ajit Pawar provided updates on NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's health, after his speech was impaired by chest congestion during an event. Meanwhile, Republic Day celebrations saw Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu honoring the nation's heroes, with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto gracing the event as the chief guest this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)