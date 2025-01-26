Blaze Erupts at Chennai Paper Warehouse

On Sunday, a significant fire engulfed a paper warehouse in the Tiruvottiyur area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The blaze prompted an immediate response from the local fire department.

Upon being alerted to the incident, fire officials swiftly arrived at the scene alongside four firefighters, who are actively working to bring the situation under control.

The cause behind the warehouse fire is yet to be identified. Authorities are currently investigating, with more information anticipated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)