Blaze Erupts at Chennai Paper Warehouse

A fire broke out on Sunday at a paper warehouse in Chennai's Tiruvottiyur area. Firefighters quickly responded, and efforts to extinguish the blaze are ongoing. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. Further updates are expected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:06 IST
Visuals from the spot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, a significant fire engulfed a paper warehouse in the Tiruvottiyur area of Chennai, Tamil Nadu. The blaze prompted an immediate response from the local fire department.

Upon being alerted to the incident, fire officials swiftly arrived at the scene alongside four firefighters, who are actively working to bring the situation under control.

The cause behind the warehouse fire is yet to be identified. Authorities are currently investigating, with more information anticipated. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

