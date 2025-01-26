Left Menu

India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Splendid Displays of Patriotism and Military Prowess

India marked its 76th Republic Day with grand celebrations emphasizing cultural diversity, unity, and military strength. Key events included national flag unfurling by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and President Droupadi Murmu, a wreath-laying ceremony, remarkable military displays, and a special focus on 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 14:58 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 14:58 IST
India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Splendid Displays of Patriotism and Military Prowess
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy unfurls the national flag (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at his residence and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Parade Grounds, in Hyderabad. The national fervor was palpable as citizens nationwide celebrated with enthusiasm, honoring India's democratic values and constitutional significance.

The Republic Day celebrations showcased India's rich cultural diversity, unity, and military prowess. In the national capital, the Indian Army displayed an array of military equipment at Kartavya Path, demonstrating the nation's commitment to defense innovation and self-reliance. The Indian Air Force captivated the audience with a stunning aerial display featuring various aircraft and helicopters.

Highlights included a 40-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force, precision formations, and spectacular tableaux from states, union territories, and Central Ministries. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto attended as the chief guest, as the events underscored 75 years of the Constitution with an emphasis on 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025