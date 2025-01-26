India Celebrates 76th Republic Day with Splendid Displays of Patriotism and Military Prowess
India marked its 76th Republic Day with grand celebrations emphasizing cultural diversity, unity, and military strength. Key events included national flag unfurling by Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and President Droupadi Murmu, a wreath-laying ceremony, remarkable military displays, and a special focus on 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation.
- Country:
- India
On the occasion of India's 76th Republic Day, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy unfurled the national flag at his residence and participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Veerula Sainik Smarak, Parade Grounds, in Hyderabad. The national fervor was palpable as citizens nationwide celebrated with enthusiasm, honoring India's democratic values and constitutional significance.
The Republic Day celebrations showcased India's rich cultural diversity, unity, and military prowess. In the national capital, the Indian Army displayed an array of military equipment at Kartavya Path, demonstrating the nation's commitment to defense innovation and self-reliance. The Indian Air Force captivated the audience with a stunning aerial display featuring various aircraft and helicopters.
Highlights included a 40-aircraft flypast by the Indian Air Force, precision formations, and spectacular tableaux from states, union territories, and Central Ministries. President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at Kartavya Path, followed by the national anthem and a 21-gun salute. Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto attended as the chief guest, as the events underscored 75 years of the Constitution with an emphasis on 'Jan Bhagidari' or people's participation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy's Strategic Tour to Boost Investments
Prabowo Subianto: Indonesian Leader to Headline India's Republic Day Celebrations
Smooth Republic Day Parade Rehearsals on Kartavya Path
Republic Day Celebrations Prompt Closures
KTR Challenges CM Revanth Reddy: The Lie Detector Showdown