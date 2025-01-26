Republic Day Highlights: Patriotic Ceremonies and PM Modi's Cleanliness Drive
Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM celebrated the 76th Republic Day by inspecting a parade and honoring servicemen in Prayagraj. PM Modi exemplified 'Swacch Bharat' by plogging during the festivities, highlighting the importance of cleanliness. President Murmu also led the national ceremony with a significant flag hoisting event.
On the occasion of the 76th Republic Day, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya unfurled the national flag in Prayagraj. Maurya took to social media to share his proud moment of inspecting a parade and hoisting the flag at the Police Line, emphasizing the significance of this national celebration.
In addition to the parade, the Deputy Chief Minister extended his felicitations to brave policemen, freedom fighters, and senior officers for their outstanding contributions. The vibrant celebrations included varied cultural performances by children, who were awarded certificates recognizing their excellent contributions to the event.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by example on this patriotic day, picking up waste on the Kartavya Path, promoting the 'Swacch Bharat' initiative. This notable act underscored the importance of public cleanliness, aligning with Modi's enduring commitment to plogging and community engagement in maintaining clean public spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
