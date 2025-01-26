Left Menu

Republic Day Celebrations Across India: A Display of Unity and Progress

Governors and Chief Ministers across India marked the 76th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag and delivering inspiring messages. Highlights included Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer in Vijayawada, Governor Gurmeet Singh and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun, and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Bhubaneswar, emphasizing progress and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 17:23 IST
Republic Day Celebrations Across India: A Display of Unity and Progress
Andhra Pradesh Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer unfurls national flag (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh marked the 76th Republic Day with Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer unfurling the national flag in Vijayawada, alongside the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, adding significance to the celebrations.

Simultaneously, in Uttarakhand, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) celebrated the occasion in Dehradun, where he took to X to convey his Republic Day greetings, urging the people to commit to the state's self-reliance and prosperity.

In Odisha, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati led the celebrations in Bhubaneswar. Back in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the flag and expressed heartfelt congratulations, stressing on fulfilling constitutional dreams and responsibilities under Prime Minister Modi's leadership for societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025