Republic Day Celebrations Across India: A Display of Unity and Progress

Andhra Pradesh marked the 76th Republic Day with Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer unfurling the national flag in Vijayawada, alongside the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, adding significance to the celebrations.

Simultaneously, in Uttarakhand, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) celebrated the occasion in Dehradun, where he took to X to convey his Republic Day greetings, urging the people to commit to the state's self-reliance and prosperity.

In Odisha, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati led the celebrations in Bhubaneswar. Back in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the flag and expressed heartfelt congratulations, stressing on fulfilling constitutional dreams and responsibilities under Prime Minister Modi's leadership for societal progress.

