Republic Day Celebrations Across India: A Display of Unity and Progress
Governors and Chief Ministers across India marked the 76th Republic Day by unfurling the national flag and delivering inspiring messages. Highlights included Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer in Vijayawada, Governor Gurmeet Singh and CM Pushkar Singh Dhami in Dehradun, and Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati in Bhubaneswar, emphasizing progress and unity.
- Country:
- India
Andhra Pradesh marked the 76th Republic Day with Governor Syed Abdul Nazeer unfurling the national flag in Vijayawada, alongside the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, adding significance to the celebrations.
Simultaneously, in Uttarakhand, Governor Lieutenant General Gurmeet Singh (Retd) celebrated the occasion in Dehradun, where he took to X to convey his Republic Day greetings, urging the people to commit to the state's self-reliance and prosperity.
In Odisha, Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati led the celebrations in Bhubaneswar. Back in Dehradun, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unfurled the flag and expressed heartfelt congratulations, stressing on fulfilling constitutional dreams and responsibilities under Prime Minister Modi's leadership for societal progress.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tragic Fire Incident Claims Lives of Two Young Boys in Odisha
Tracking Flamingo Flights: Odisha's Avian Adventure
Arms Cache Unearthed in Odisha Forest Amid Maoist Tensions
Trawler Trouble: Patrol Vessel Attack in Odisha's Gahirmatha Sanctuary
Dominant Odisha Warriors Clinch Victory in Women's Hockey League Opener