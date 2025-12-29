Left Menu

Fatal Conflict: Love Triangle Turns Deadly in Odisha

A woman and her lover were arrested for murdering his friend in Balasore, Odisha. After a drinking session, a fight broke out over sexual advances towards the woman, leading to the friend's strangulation. The perpetrators used fake identities to book a hotel room where the incident occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore | Updated: 29-12-2025 21:29 IST | Created: 29-12-2025 21:29 IST
On Monday, police apprehended a woman and her lover for allegedly murdering his friend in a hotel room in Balasore, Odisha. The tragic incident occurred four days prior, unraveling a sinister love triangle.

According to police reports, the duo strangled the 30-year-old victim following a heated altercation that arose after a drinking session. The confrontation was reportedly triggered by demands for sexual favors, which escalated into violence.

The suspects, identified as Chandra Singh and Jemamani Singh, had evaded capture after leaving the body behind. Investigations revealed that they used fake Aadhaar cards at the hotel. They were eventually captured in Mayurbhanj and Jajpur districts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

