Left Menu

Poet Tushar Shukla Celebrates Padma Shri Honour

Poet Tushar Shukla, awarded the Padma Shri, expressed gratitude in a self-recorded video. Highlighting his role in bridging generations through poetry, Shukla sees this recognition as respect for his literary work. The Padma Awards, announced with 139 honourees, acknowledge significant contributions across diverse fields.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 20:38 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 20:38 IST
Poet Tushar Shukla Celebrates Padma Shri Honour
Poet Tushar Shukla, Padma Shri awardee.(Photo/Tushar Shukla). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an emotional self-recorded video, esteemed poet Tushar Shukla expressed deep gratitude after being awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, emphasizing his literary efforts in bridging generational divides. Shukla described the award as a profound recognition of his contributions to the literary world.

The Padma Awards, a prominent recognition in India, were announced on Saturday, featuring 139 recipients approved by President Droupadi Murmu. The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honourees, recognising achievements across varied fields from art to science.

Among the celebrated individuals, 23 are women, and 10 belong to categories including Foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI. Thirteen posthumous awards were also announced. The Padma Awards, conferred annually around March or April, highlight the recipient's exceptional public and national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

Brazil Bans Tools for Humanity's Iris Scan Compensation

 Global
2
Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

Trump's Coal Comeback: A Temporary Reprieve?

 United States
3
Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

Trump Challenges FEMA's Role Amid Disaster Tour

 United States
4
Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

Ceasefire Breakthrough: Hostages to be Released in Gaza

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teenagers misunderstood? The AI bias shaping a generation

Robot culture: Are machines developing their own traditions?

AI in classrooms: Enhancing learning while preserving natural human presence

AI mirrors human reasoning - but with a surprising twist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025