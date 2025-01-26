Poet Tushar Shukla Celebrates Padma Shri Honour

In an emotional self-recorded video, esteemed poet Tushar Shukla expressed deep gratitude after being awarded the prestigious Padma Shri, emphasizing his literary efforts in bridging generational divides. Shukla described the award as a profound recognition of his contributions to the literary world.

The Padma Awards, a prominent recognition in India, were announced on Saturday, featuring 139 recipients approved by President Droupadi Murmu. The list includes 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri honourees, recognising achievements across varied fields from art to science.

Among the celebrated individuals, 23 are women, and 10 belong to categories including Foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI. Thirteen posthumous awards were also announced. The Padma Awards, conferred annually around March or April, highlight the recipient's exceptional public and national service.

(With inputs from agencies.)