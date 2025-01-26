Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram Honored with Padma Bhushan for Medical Excellence

Cardio-thoracic surgeon Dr. Jose Chacko Periappuram expressed profound gratitude after being awarded the prestigious Padma Bhushan for Medicine, highlighting the collective efforts responsible for Kerala's healthcare advancements. In an interview with ANI, Dr. Periappuram stated, 'Receiving recognition from India, a rapidly progressing nation, is an immense honor. This award isn't just for me, but for my entire team. I dedicate it to Kerala, the media, and everyone contributing to our significant healthcare achievements.'

On Saturday, the Union government released the affirmed list of Padma Awards recipients, approved by President Droupadi Murmu, comprising 139 honorees. This year's recipients include 7 named for the Padma Vibhushan, 19 for the Padma Bhushan, and 113 for the Padma Shri.

This distinguished list features 23 women and honors 10 notable figures from the Foreigners, NRI, PIO, and OCI categories, alongside 13 posthumous awards. The Padma Awards, prestigious civilian accolades in India, celebrate exceptional service in fields spanning from arts and public affairs to medicine and science. The honors are systematically divided into Padma Vibhushan for exceptional service, Padma Bhushan for high-order service, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in diverse disciplines.

The awards, marking the Republic Day celebrations, are ceremoniously presented by the President of India at Rashtrapati Bhawan in March or April each year.

(With inputs from agencies.)