Political Tensions Rise Over Activities in Shirdi: A Call for Regulation

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut highlights the rise in political activities in Shirdi, urging the government to enact regulations to preserve its sanctity. Raut expresses concern over large political gatherings stressing civic amenities and calls for a ban on political events in the pilgrimage area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-01-2025 22:14 IST | Created: 26-01-2025 22:14 IST
Shivsena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has expressed significant concerns regarding the increasing political activities unfolding in Shirdi, advocating for stringent government regulations to uphold the sanctity of the revered pilgrimage site.

Raut articulated his apprehensions about political conventions attracting 25,000 to 30,000 people, asserting that such large gatherings exert undue pressure on the temple and its resources, alongside civic amenities dedicated to pilgrims.

Emphasizing Shirdi's religious importance, Raut called for a regulation that prohibits political programs in the area. Meanwhile, BJP held its 'Shirdi Maha Adhiveshan', where top leaders addressed future strategies, with Devendra Fadnavis and Union Home Minister present, showcasing BJP's electoral confidence and continued policy initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

