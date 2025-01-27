Left Menu

Power Grid Heist: Thieves Target Transformer in Thane

In Thane district, Maharashtra, unidentified individuals allegedly stole oil and copper wires from an electrical transformer. The theft, valued at Rs 4.68 lakh, occurred during the night of January 22-23. An FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway.

Updated: 27-01-2025 12:02 IST
  • India

In a brazen act of theft, unidentified individuals have allegedly stolen oil and copper wires estimated at Rs 4.68 lakh from a power company's transformer located in Thane district, Maharashtra. The local police disclosed details of the incident on Monday, raising concerns over the security of essential infrastructure.

The theft reportedly took place on the night between January 22 and 23 at the Kharvai site in Badlapur, as per statements made by authorities. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) swiftly lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against unknown culprits.

The criminal case, filed under section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, has prompted an on-going investigation, with officials determined to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safeguarding of electrical installations across the region.

