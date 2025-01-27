Power Grid Heist: Thieves Target Transformer in Thane

In a brazen act of theft, unidentified individuals have allegedly stolen oil and copper wires estimated at Rs 4.68 lakh from a power company's transformer located in Thane district, Maharashtra. The local police disclosed details of the incident on Monday, raising concerns over the security of essential infrastructure.

The theft reportedly took place on the night between January 22 and 23 at the Kharvai site in Badlapur, as per statements made by authorities. The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company (MSEDCL) swiftly lodged a complaint, leading to the registration of an FIR against unknown culprits.

The criminal case, filed under section 303 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, has prompted an on-going investigation, with officials determined to apprehend those responsible and ensure the safeguarding of electrical installations across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)