Campus Turmoil: University of Hyderabad Students' Union Rallies Against Land Dispute

Students at the University of Hyderabad are protesting the presence of police and construction machinery on campus, demanding land registration under the university and transparency on land matters. The protests have escalated with political involvement amid conflicting claims between the state and university about land ownership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-04-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 10:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) campus has become a battleground as students protest against police presence and land-clearing activities, demanding the removal of police forces and machinery from the area. The students are pushing for reassurance that disputed land will be formally registered under the university's name.

UoH students, backed by faculty members, are boycotting classes in protest. They criticize the university administration for allowing land clearing on 400 acres for government projects, citing a lack of transparency from the administration. Accusations of betrayal are being leveled against the administration for facilitating these activities.

Political tensions have intensified, with BJP leaders barred from visiting the site. The government's plans to develop IT infrastructure on the disputed land have met with resistance, with environmentalists opposing the development on conservation grounds. A legal battle over land ownership sees state government claims of rightful ownership challenged by university assertions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

