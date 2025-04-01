Mass Prison Break in Mirebalais: Haiti in Turmoil
Armed men in Haiti, connected to the Viv Ansanm gang alliance, set fire to a police station in Mirebalais, facilitating the escape of approximately 500 prisoners. Haitian national police have since regained control of the town situated near the Dominican Republic border.
In a shocking turn of events, approximately 500 prisoners were released in the Haitian town of Mirebalais. This incident followed a violent attack by armed men who set fire to the local police station, allegedly backed by the Viv Ansanm gang alliance, according to a national police spokesperson.
Spokesperson Lionel Lazarre reported to Reuters that the national police have since re-established control over Mirebalais. The town is located just 55 kilometers from the Dominican Republic border, adding regional security concerns.
This development underscores the ongoing challenges Haiti faces with gang violence and security instability, calling into question the effectiveness of current law enforcement strategies.
