Momentum Builds for Sanatana Board at Dharma Sansad in Prayagraj

Renowned spiritual leaders Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev and Sri Sri Ravishankar have affirmed their support for the Dharma Sansad, an assembly organized by Devkinandan Thakurji Maharaj, keen on the establishment of a Sanatana Board to oversee Hindu temples. In a forthright video message, Sadhguru stressed the necessity of extricating Hindu temples from government jurisdiction, asserting that they must be returned to Hindu management for Sanatana Dharma to flourish.

Sadhguru emphasized the significance of nurturing Sanatana Dharma, advocating for its global adoption as a means to human well-being. As crowds converge for the 'momentous' Mahakumbh Mela, he highlighted the essential work being accomplished to preserve cultural heritage, calling on the sages present to deliver this message to a contemporary audience.

Sri Sri Ravishankar also extended his support, though absent due to prior engagements. His message, delivered via video, reinforced the importance of preserving Sanatana Dharma's cultural and religious traditions. Indian actors Suniel Shetty and BJP MP Hema Malini have also urged Hindus to participate in the Dharma Sansad, which promises to initiate discussions for a potential Sanatana Board constitution.

