Quest for SEBI's Next Leader Amid Controversies

The government has initiated the process to appoint a successor for Madhabi Puri Buch, the current SEBI chief wrapped in controversy over a conflict of interest. Buch's three-year term ends in February 2023, and the Department of Economic Affairs has announced the search for a leader with 'high integrity' and experience in securities markets.

This comes following a tumultuous tenure for Buch, marked by enhanced mutual fund penetration and faster equity settlements, as well as allegations of a conflict of interest involving investments in the Adani Group. The controversy escalated with pressure for her resignation by short-seller Hindenburg Research.

The new SEBI leader, to be appointed by the FSRASC, will have a five-year term earning Rs 5,62,500 monthly. The selected candidate is expected to be above 50 with a minimum of 25 years of professional experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)