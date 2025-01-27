Left Menu

Supreme Court Declines Request to Shift Jagan Accusation Case

The Supreme Court dismissed a plea seeking to transfer the disproportionate assets case against former Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy out of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The Court cited the High Court's ongoing oversight of the proceedings, insisting that the trial continue in its current location.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 16:18 IST
Supreme Court Declines Request to Shift Jagan Accusation Case
Supreme Court of India (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant decision on Monday, the Supreme Court denied a plea to relocate the disproportionate assets case against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case will continue within Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, despite allegations of state manipulation.

The plea was brought forth by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, a member of the Telugu Desam Party. He claimed that the state's machinery was being used to favor the former CM. Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, presiding over the matter, deemed the transfer unnecessary, noting the ongoing supervision by the High Court and daily hearings directed for the CBI court.

Initially filed in 2023 while Raju was a YSR Congress Party MP, the plea highlighted alleged amassment of illicit wealth by Reddy. Claiming a sum of Rs 40,000 crores, Raju accused the judicial process of stagnation. Following Raju's party switch to the TDP in 2024, the case has intensified scrutiny within political ranks. Despite loud claims of judicial abuse, the Supreme Court remains unswayed, emphasizing the efficiency of the current trial setup.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025