Supreme Court Declines Request to Shift Jagan Accusation Case

In a significant decision on Monday, the Supreme Court denied a plea to relocate the disproportionate assets case against former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. The case will continue within Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, despite allegations of state manipulation.

The plea was brought forth by Andhra Pradesh Deputy Speaker Raghu Rama Krishna Raju, a member of the Telugu Desam Party. He claimed that the state's machinery was being used to favor the former CM. Justice BV Nagarathna and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, presiding over the matter, deemed the transfer unnecessary, noting the ongoing supervision by the High Court and daily hearings directed for the CBI court.

Initially filed in 2023 while Raju was a YSR Congress Party MP, the plea highlighted alleged amassment of illicit wealth by Reddy. Claiming a sum of Rs 40,000 crores, Raju accused the judicial process of stagnation. Following Raju's party switch to the TDP in 2024, the case has intensified scrutiny within political ranks. Despite loud claims of judicial abuse, the Supreme Court remains unswayed, emphasizing the efficiency of the current trial setup.

