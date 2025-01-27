Left Menu

Coal India Ltd Sees 17.4% Profit Drop Amid Declining Sales

Coal India Ltd reported a 17.4% decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024, with profits sliding to Rs 8,491.22 crore due to reduced sales. The state-owned company, accounting for over 80% of domestic coal output, had faced rising total expenses.

Coal India Ltd, a state-owned enterprise, disclosed a significant 17.4% drop in its consolidated net profit for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The profit fell to Rs 8,491.22 crore, primarily due to decreased sales figures.

The company had reported a profit of Rs 10,291.71 crore for the equivalent period last year, according to a filing submitted to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

During the October-December FY25 period, sales dwindled to Rs 32,358.98 crore from Rs 33,011.11 crore a year before. Meanwhile, CIL's total expenses increased to Rs 26,201.55 crore from Rs 25,132.87 crore in the previous period, while the company continues to produce over 80% of the nation's coal output.

(With inputs from agencies.)

