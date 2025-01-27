EU Extends Sanctions on Russia Amid Energy Security Deals

In a decisive move, the European Union has extended its comprehensive sanctions on Russia for another six months, after Hungary lifted its objections thanks to energy security assurances.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas confirmed the renewal, stating that it will continue to restrict Moscow's ability to fund its war efforts, holding them accountable for the ongoing conflict.

Had these sanctions not been rolled over before the impending deadline, frozen Russian assets potentially useful for aiding Kyiv would have been unfrozen. EU countries are required to unanimously agree on these renewals every six months.

(With inputs from agencies.)