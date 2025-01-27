Left Menu

Congress Rally Amplifies Voices for Dalit Rights Amid Political Scuffle

At the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi voiced support for marginalized communities amidst jabs from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. The rally also spotlighted controversy over the Ambedkar memorial, highlighting ongoing tensions between Congress and the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 18:57 IST
Congress Leader Randeep Surjewala (Photo / ANI). Image Credit: ANI
During the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally in Mhow, Indore, Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi advocated for marginalized groups. They raised concerns over remarks by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, pointing to attempts to undermine the Constitution and the rights of backward classes and Dalits.

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala emphasized the far-reaching impact of their voices, not only opposing disrespect toward Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar but also addressing broader challenges facing these communities. He dismissed criticism from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing him of political irrelevance in Madhya Pradesh.

The rally further reignited debate over the Ambedkar memorial, with Chouhan suggesting Congress failed to honor Ambedkar's legacy. He accused Congress of halting construction, a claim disputed by Congress members who highlighted BJP's role in completing the project. Amid the tensions, attendees, including Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, lauded the event as a significant gathering.

(With inputs from agencies.)

