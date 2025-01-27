Political Clash Ignites Over Ambedkar Memorial Claims

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has launched a scathing critique of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing him of spreading misinformation regarding the Ambedkar memorial in Mhow. The contentious issue emerged following Chouhan's remarks on X, previously known as Twitter, where he accused the Congress of disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Singh stated that the decision to build the memorial at Ambedkar's birthplace was made during the tenure of late Congress Chief Minister Arjun Singh in the 1980s. He asserted that the BJP and RSS are known for usurping projects for credit. Singh challenged Chouhan to disprove his claims and demanded an apology.

Chouhan, on his part, maintained that Congress governments neglected Ambedkar's legacy. He alleged that the Congress halted construction on the memorial when they held power and that it was only completed when the BJP resumed governance. The ongoing dispute underscores the persistent tensions between the two parties over their respective roles in honoring Ambedkar's contributions.

