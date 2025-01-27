Left Menu

Political Clash Ignites Over Ambedkar Memorial Claims

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh criticized Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing him of spreading falsehoods regarding the Ambedkar memorial in Mhow. Singh claims the project was initiated during a Congress administration. Chouhan countered, accusing Congress of disrespecting Ambedkar's legacy during its tenure. The two parties remain at odds over the matter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 19:44 IST
Political Clash Ignites Over Ambedkar Memorial Claims
Congress Leader Digvijaya Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has launched a scathing critique of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, accusing him of spreading misinformation regarding the Ambedkar memorial in Mhow. The contentious issue emerged following Chouhan's remarks on X, previously known as Twitter, where he accused the Congress of disrespecting Dr. BR Ambedkar.

Singh stated that the decision to build the memorial at Ambedkar's birthplace was made during the tenure of late Congress Chief Minister Arjun Singh in the 1980s. He asserted that the BJP and RSS are known for usurping projects for credit. Singh challenged Chouhan to disprove his claims and demanded an apology.

Chouhan, on his part, maintained that Congress governments neglected Ambedkar's legacy. He alleged that the Congress halted construction on the memorial when they held power and that it was only completed when the BJP resumed governance. The ongoing dispute underscores the persistent tensions between the two parties over their respective roles in honoring Ambedkar's contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025