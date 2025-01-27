Left Menu

Delhi High Court Questions Need for Mandatory Yoga in Schools

The Delhi High Court addressed a PIL advocating for mandatory 'Health and Yoga Science' in schools, emphasizing the distinction between judicial and policy matters. Concerns were raised about its policy domain, urging petitioners to approach executives instead. The court has requested responses from the Delhi Government and NCERT.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-01-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 20:35 IST
Delhi High Court Questions Need for Mandatory Yoga in Schools
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court, during a session on a PIL advocating for the inclusion of 'Health and Yoga Science' in school curricula, underscored the necessity of distinguishing policy matters from judicial issues on Monday.

The court expressed its reservations, pointing out that such a curriculum change falls under policy-making rather than judicial intervention, and urged petitioners to approach the executive branch for such decisions.

Meanwhile, the bench, led by Chief Justice Devender Kumar Upadhyay with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has scheduled the next hearing for April 9. It has also mandated that the Delhi Government respond within four weeks and issued a fresh notice to NCERT to seek their input.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

Trump Pledges to Scrap Taxes on Tips During Las Vegas Rally

 Global
2
Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Missile Test Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and Political Debate

Controversial Dismissals: Trump's Inspector General Firings Stir Legal and P...

 Global
4
U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

U.S. Considers Massive Bounty Amid Taliban Hostage Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Education: How Pedagogy Shapes Student Success Worldwide

Green Growth: Turkiye’s Strategy for a Circular Economy and EU Market Alignment

Somalia’s Economic Future: Harnessing the Power of the Private Sector for Progress

The rise of AI-driven attacks: Are we ready to defend essential systems?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025