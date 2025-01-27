Delhi High Court Questions Need for Mandatory Yoga in Schools

The Delhi High Court, during a session on a PIL advocating for the inclusion of 'Health and Yoga Science' in school curricula, underscored the necessity of distinguishing policy matters from judicial issues on Monday.

The court expressed its reservations, pointing out that such a curriculum change falls under policy-making rather than judicial intervention, and urged petitioners to approach the executive branch for such decisions.

Meanwhile, the bench, led by Chief Justice Devender Kumar Upadhyay with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has scheduled the next hearing for April 9. It has also mandated that the Delhi Government respond within four weeks and issued a fresh notice to NCERT to seek their input.

(With inputs from agencies.)