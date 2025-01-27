Left Menu

PM Modi Advocates 'One Nation, One Election' to Streamline Governance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative at the NCC PM rally, urging widespread public participation in the debate. He highlighted the benefits of electoral synchronization, citing its potential to enhance governance and reduce disruption. The proposal is under examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Updated: 27-01-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a vigorous call for national discussions around the 'One Nation, One Election' initiative, speaking at the annual NCC PM rally in Cariappa Parade Ground. Addressing a significant crowd, Modi stressed the necessity for nationwide debate on this proposal, under examination by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, which he believes is crucial to India's future, particularly for the youth.

Highlighting the frequent elections India's fragmented electoral schedule demands, Modi pointed out the logistical and financial strain on governance and education systems. The Prime Minister urged youth involvement, especially among NCC cadets and NSS members, to drive the conversation forward and embrace the concept of synchronized Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

Modi referenced fixed electoral cycles in countries like the United States to bolster his argument, echoed by President Droupadi Murmu, who praised the plan's potential to enhance governance continuity and efficiency. Despite opposition from parties like Congress and Trinamool Congress, the government continues to push forward with discussions, having held its first Joint Parliamentary Committee meeting on January 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

