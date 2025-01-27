Left Menu

Tragic Railway Suicides: Love Amid Societal Pressures

A 15-year-old girl and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Nitesh Tagadpalli, ended their lives by jumping in front of a train at Vikhroli. The couple faced societal opposition to their relationship due to caste differences. The girl's family planned to separate them, leading to a tragic decision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 27-01-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 27-01-2025 21:03 IST
In a heart-wrenching incident, a young couple ended their lives by leaping in front of a train at Vikhroli station, as confirmed by local police. The tragic event unfolded on a Sunday afternoon, leaving a community in mourning.

The 15-year-old girl, a high school student, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Nitesh Tagadpalli, who was unemployed and had a criminal history, chose to commit suicide after facing pressure due to their inter-caste relationship. The girl's family reportedly disapproved of their union, which led to escalating tensions.

On the day of the incident, Tagadpalli discovered plans by the girl's family to send her to their native village. After a confrontation with her father, the pair disappeared. The girl's family filed a kidnapping complaint, only to later learn about the couple's tragic fate from Kurla railway police. An accidental death case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

