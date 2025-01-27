Tragic Railway Suicides: Love Amid Societal Pressures

In a heart-wrenching incident, a young couple ended their lives by leaping in front of a train at Vikhroli station, as confirmed by local police. The tragic event unfolded on a Sunday afternoon, leaving a community in mourning.

The 15-year-old girl, a high school student, and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Nitesh Tagadpalli, who was unemployed and had a criminal history, chose to commit suicide after facing pressure due to their inter-caste relationship. The girl's family reportedly disapproved of their union, which led to escalating tensions.

On the day of the incident, Tagadpalli discovered plans by the girl's family to send her to their native village. After a confrontation with her father, the pair disappeared. The girl's family filed a kidnapping complaint, only to later learn about the couple's tragic fate from Kurla railway police. An accidental death case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

