Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Awards 530 Job Appointments, Promotes Health and Environment Initiatives

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami distributed appointment letters to 530 candidates, emphasizing the state's commitment to health services and environmental protection. The event also highlighted Uttarakhand's pioneering Uniform Civil Code and a strict anti-cheating law to combat corruption in recruitment. The state's workforce and facilities are set to benefit.

27-01-2025
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Awards 530 Job Appointments, Promotes Health and Environment Initiatives
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable ceremony on Monday, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami of Uttarakhand handed out appointment letters to 530 candidates at an event in Dehradun. The positions included 352 for female health workers (ANM) and 178 for scalers affiliated with the Uttarakhand Forest Development Corporation.

Dhami marked the day as historic, celebrating Uttarakhand's implementation of the nation's first Uniform Civil Code Law. He praised the significance of the appointments, not only as individual milestones but also for strengthening the state's health services and environmental conservation efforts. The CM acknowledged the crucial role of ANM health workers as vital connectors between society and health services.

Addressing past recruitment challenges marred by bias and corruption, Dhami highlighted the introduction of a stringent anti-cheating law. This initiative, aimed at preserving the future of gifted students, aligns with the state's rising position in employment. The state proudly reports a 4.4% reduction in unemployment, surpassing the national average.

(With inputs from agencies.)

