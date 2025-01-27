Left Menu

IIT Delhi Unveils Research Impact Report on 67th Foundation Day

IIT Delhi released its Research Impact Report on its 67th Foundation Day, highlighting the institute's contributions to innovation and nation-building over the past seven years. The report covers successful startups, technological advancements, international collaborations, and groundbreaking research in various fields. The event also celebrated faculty achievements with research awards.

IIT Delhi Releases 'Research Impact Report'. (Photo/IIT Delhi) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the occasion of its 67th Foundation Day, IIT Delhi unveiled its 'Research Impact Report,' showcasing the institution's significant contributions to innovation and nation-building over the last seven years. Released at a special event attended by dignitaries such as Jaya Jagadish of AMD India and Prof. Rangan Banerjee, the report underscores the institute's pivotal role in shaping India's scientific and technological landscape.

The report features a plethora of advancements, including 147 startups in sectors like Agritech, IT, and healthcare, alongside cutting-edge technologies such as a COVID-19 assay and innovative armor for the Indian Armed Forces. It highlights the institute's 271 international research projects, coupled with strategic partnerships with top global universities, marking IIT Delhi's increasing global footprint.

With over 5,100 sponsored projects and 3,000 consultancies backed by Rs 2,340 crores in funding, IIT Delhi's report also spotlights achievements in medtech, AI, renewable energy, and infrastructure. The institution recognized its top researchers with prestigious awards, celebrating their dedication to advancing knowledge and technology in various important sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

