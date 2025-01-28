Left Menu

Israeli Hostage Arbel Yehud: A Glimpse of Hope Amidst Crisis

A video released by the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group depicts Israeli female hostage Arbel Yehud alive. She, along with two other hostages, is set to be released later this week. The group is allied with Hamas and their actions remain under international scrutiny.

Updated: 28-01-2025 00:14 IST
  • Egypt

In a recent development, the armed wing of the Islamic Jihad group has shared a video showcasing the Israeli female hostage, Arbel Yehud, alive. The video's release marks a significant point in the ongoing negotiations for her release, highlighting the group's strategic ties with Hamas.

Arbel Yehud, along with two fellow hostages, is expected to be released from captivity later this week, according to sources familiar with the situation. This comes amidst intense diplomatic efforts and international pressure to secure the safe return of hostages.

The actions of the Islamic Jihad group, an ally of Hamas, continue to draw global attention, as this situation unfolds. With Yehud's prospective release, questions arise about the future relations and negotiations between these groups and Israel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

