Israel Criticizes Turkey's Role in Middle East

In a recent statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar voiced deep concerns over Turkey's ambitions in the Middle East.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Saar accused Turkey of attempting to establish a protectorate in Syria, highlighting its destabilizing influence in Syria, Lebanon, and beyond.

Saar's remarks underscore rising tensions and the geopolitical complexities involving Israel, Turkey, and other regional powers.

