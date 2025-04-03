Israel Criticizes Turkey's Role in Middle East
Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed concern over Turkey's influence in Syria, Lebanon, and other regions, suggesting Turkey aims to establish a protectorate in Syria.
In a recent statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar voiced deep concerns over Turkey's ambitions in the Middle East.
Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Saar accused Turkey of attempting to establish a protectorate in Syria, highlighting its destabilizing influence in Syria, Lebanon, and beyond.
Saar's remarks underscore rising tensions and the geopolitical complexities involving Israel, Turkey, and other regional powers.
