Israel Criticizes Turkey's Role in Middle East

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar expressed concern over Turkey's influence in Syria, Lebanon, and other regions, suggesting Turkey aims to establish a protectorate in Syria.

Updated: 03-04-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 14:02 IST
Israel Criticizes Turkey's Role in Middle East
In a recent statement, Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar voiced deep concerns over Turkey's ambitions in the Middle East.

Speaking at a news conference in Paris, Saar accused Turkey of attempting to establish a protectorate in Syria, highlighting its destabilizing influence in Syria, Lebanon, and beyond.

Saar's remarks underscore rising tensions and the geopolitical complexities involving Israel, Turkey, and other regional powers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

