Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes and the New Syrian Power Dynamics

Israel has intensified its airstrikes in Syria, delivering a stern warning to the new Islamist leadership in Damascus and accusing Turkey of attempting to establish a protectorate. The attacks, aimed at military installations, have drawn attention to Israel's growing concerns about the region's political shifts.

Following the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad, Israel's military actions have targeted areas near Damascus, the southwest, and vital air bases. The Israeli Defense Minister declared these strikes as a precautionary measure ensuring national security, signaling that any encroachments or hostile presences would be met with force.

Meanwhile, Syria's government has decried the assaults as an unprovoked act of aggression. Israel's longstanding conflict with Iran-backed entities continues to fuel tensions, with recent airstrikes almost completely destroying the Hama air base and impacting military capabilities in Hama and Homs.

