Odisha's New Advisor Vows to Champion People's Concerns

Prakash Mishra, newly appointed Advisor to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, emphasizes collective efforts for state progress, highlighting his dedication to effective governance and addressing public concerns. Mishra seeks cooperation to fulfill Odisha's pivotal role in India's development, amid past political challenges and recent economic optimism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 10:58 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 10:58 IST
Former DGP of Odisha Prakash Mishra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a significant appointment, Prakash Mishra has been named Advisor to Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Majhi, marking a renewed focus on public welfare and governance. Mishra, former Director General of Police, expressed his determination to address the challenges of the common people in Odisha.

Speaking to ANI, Mishra voiced his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for the crucial opportunity. He emphasized collective efforts in ensuring the state's development. With a call for cooperation, he reaffirmed his commitment to problem-solving and effective governance in Odisha.

Mishra, an Indian Police Service officer of the 1977 batch, served as the Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force and National Disaster Response Force. Despite political setbacks, including a vigilance case and election loss, he stands poised to contribute significantly to Odisha's growth as a key economic player.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

