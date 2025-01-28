Blaze Engulfs Puma Showroom in Thane Mall
A massive fire erupted in the Puma showroom at Hypercity Mall, Kasarvadavali in Thane, Maharashtra. Firefighters are on the scene. Authorities confirm no casualties, though the fire's cause remains unknown. An investigation is underway to determine the fire's origin as more details are awaited.
A massive fire engulfed the Puma showroom located within the Hypercity Mall in Thane's Kasarvadavali area on Tuesday, according to local reports. This sudden blaze prompted an immediate response from firefighting units.
Fire officer Nilesh Vetal, speaking to ANI, revealed that multiple fire tenders arrived at the scene to combat the flames. Although the origin of the fire remains unclear, initial reports confirm there have been no injuries or fatalities.
"A fire broke out at the first floor's Puma Showroom in Hypercity Mall," stated Vetal. "The fire has now been doused. The cause is under investigation, and further details are awaited."
(With inputs from agencies.)
