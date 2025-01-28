Fire Erupts in Srinagar Government Quarter: Ongoing Efforts to Extinguish
On Tuesday, a fire erupted in a government quarter in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar. Fire department officials swiftly responded with fire tenders and are working to control the blaze. This is a developing story, and more information is expected soon.
A blaze has erupted in a government residential complex in Srinagar's Jawahar Nagar, igniting concerns and prompt action on Tuesday.
Upon receiving the alert, firefighters quickly mobilized, arriving at the scene with several fire tenders to battle the intense flames.
Efforts to contain the fire continue, with more updates anticipated as this situation unfolds.
