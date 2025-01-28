Left Menu

Odisha is set to establish numerous industries, announced by State Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia. As Prime Minister Modi visits for the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, the state eyes industrial growth, positioning as an investment hub. Events will include industry discussions and National Games inauguration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 11:52 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 11:52 IST
Odisha Prepares for Industrial Expansion Ahead of PM Modi's Visit
Odisha Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Odisha is poised to launch a wave of new industries, as announced by State Minister Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia. The statement precedes an anticipated visit from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate the Utkarsh Odisha-Make in Odisha Conclave 2025, showcasing the state's industrial potential.

Minister Khuntia expressed pride in the Prime Minister's continued visits, underscoring Odisha's promising trajectory for industrial growth. The upcoming Utkarsh Odisha - Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 will underscore Odisha's commitment to becoming a central investment destination and industrial hub within India, aligning with the Purvodaya vision.

Prime Minister Modi will also unveil the Make in Odisha Exhibition, celebrating the state's achievements in creating a robust industrial foundation. Scheduled from January 28 to 29 in Bhubaneswar, the conclave will gather industry leaders, investors, and policymakers for discussions on Odisha's investment opportunities. It includes CEO roundtables and sectoral sessions, enhancing engagement with global investors.

Later, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the 38th National Games in Dehradun on the same day. Hosted in Uttarakhand, the event marks its Silver Jubilee year, spanning 11 cities across eight districts from January 28 to February 14. The Games will feature over 10,000 athletes participating in 35 sports disciplines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

