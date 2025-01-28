Left Menu

Zimbabwe Battles Energy Crisis Amid Prolonged Drought

Zimbabwe faces severe power cuts due to a long-standing energy crisis worsened by a historic drought affecting its main hydropower station. The impact is felt across homes, businesses, and the economy. While renewable energy has been suggested as a solution, existing barriers hinder its implementation.

Zimbabwe is experiencing significant power cuts affecting households and businesses, attributed to a severe drought impacting the main hydropower plant. The crisis exacerbates the already fragile economy, as millions face food scarcity and increased emissions from alternative fuel sources.

According to the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority, power outages result from diminished water levels at the Kariba South station, leading to an 80% drop in electricity production. Load-shedding often exceeds 18 hours daily, forcing residents to seek costly alternatives like firewood and liquefied petroleum gas.

While the government proposes renewable energy adoption, structural challenges, including high costs, financial instability, and cumbersome bureaucracy, remain obstacles. As Zimbabwe explores avenues like solar and hydroelectric power, the transition requires policy support to alleviate the energy shortfall.

