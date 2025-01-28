Market Jitters as Nvidia Plunge Sparks Tech Selloff

U.S. stock futures and European shares found stability on Tuesday following a dramatic tech-led selloff the previous day. Investors reined in moves towards safe-haven government bonds, though market participants remained cautious.

Nvidia's 17% plummet on Monday created turmoil, resulting in a historic market capitalization loss of nearly $593 billion. The Philadelphia semiconductor index, also significantly impacted, saw its largest decline since March 2020. A low-cost Chinese AI model has sparked investor concerns over the dominance of well-established AI companies, affecting tech and chip stocks across global markets.

Despite signs of recovery, with Nvidia seeing a 5% rise in premarket trading and Nasdaq futures climbing 0.5%, market players continued to assess the broader impact. Upcoming earnings from major tech companies are expected to bring further scrutiny amid ongoing discussions on corporate computing investments.

