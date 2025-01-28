Fishing Feud: UK and EU Clash Over Sandeel Ban
The European Union has taken action against the UK's ban on sandeel fishing in North Sea waters, arguing it breaches post-Brexit agreements on fishing rights. The case, handled by the Permanent Court of Arbitration, could impact UK-EU relations and complicate the Labour government's foreign policy reset.
The European Union has filed a case against the United Kingdom over its prohibition of sandeel fishing in the North Sea, claiming the move violates the post-Brexit agreement on fishing rights. This marks the first legal confrontation between the two parties since Britain's departure from the EU in 2020.
EU counsel Anthony Dawes presented the case, stating that the UK's ban nullifies the rights granted to the EU. The tribunal convened at the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague will deliberate for three days, focusing on whether the ban contravenes the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).
Political observers note that the tribunal's decision, expected by late April, could strain UK-EU diplomatic relations. Environmentalists and Brexit advocates are pressuring Britain to maintain the ban, complicating Prime Minister Keir Starmer's efforts to improve EU ties ahead of upcoming defense talks.
(With inputs from agencies.)