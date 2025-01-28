Court Records Crucial Voice Sample in Tytler Riots Case

On Tuesday, a special CBI court took a significant step in the trial of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler by recording the evidence of a senior scientific assistant who collected Tytler's voice sample at the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) in New Delhi back in April 2023. During this session, an audio recording featuring Tytler's voice was presented. Tytler is facing charges related to the killing of Sikhs near Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984.

CBI judge Jitendra Singh gathered evidence from prosecution witness Arun Kumar Gupta, tasked with obtaining Tytler's voice sample on April 11, 2023, in line with CBI's ongoing investigations. Witnesses to the process included CBI Public Prosecutor Amit Jindal, defense counsel Anil Kumar Sharma along with Anuj Sharma and Apoorv Sharma, and Advocate Surpreet Kaur, representing the riots' victims. The trial is set to continue with the cross-examination of the scientific officer scheduled for February 7.

The court is involved in the prosecution proceedings against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler regarding the violent Sikh riots at Gurudwara Pul Bangash. The trial follows formal charges against Tytler under multiple IPC sections, notably omitting section 148, while emphasizing charges such as 143, 153A, 188, 149, 380, and others. This legal action traces its roots to the turmoil following Indira Gandhi's assassination, with a supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI on May 20, 2023, and the court's acknowledgment on July 26, 2023.

(With inputs from agencies.)