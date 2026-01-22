Tilottama Sen Shines in Shooting Trials

In a remarkable display of marksmanship, Tilottama Sen clinched victory in the T1 finals of the women's 10m Air Rifle event during the National Selection Trials held on Thursday. Sen's consistent performance marked her as a standout shooter, heralding her potential for future competitions.

Shahu Tushar Mane, representing the Railways, excelled in the men's category of the same event, capturing first place with a steady hand. Meanwhile, Vijayveer Sidhu delivered a stellar performance in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, securing the top spot with 31 hits. His performance reinforces his status as a formidable competitor in pistol shooting.

The trials saw various contestants demonstrating exceptional talent. Junior National Champion Tilottama, who barely qualified, showcased her prowess by finishing at the top with 253.4 points, edging out strong competitors and underscoring the depth of talent in Indian shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)