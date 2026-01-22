Left Menu

Tilottama Sen Shines in Shooting Trials

Tilottama Sen showcased impeccable skill to secure the top position in the T1 finals of the women's 10m Air Rifle event at the National Selection Trials. Meanwhile, Shahu Tushar Mane triumphed in the men's 10m Air Rifle, and Vijayveer Sidhu captured gold in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol T2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-01-2026 17:47 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 17:47 IST
Tilottama Sen Shines in Shooting Trials
Tilottama Sen
  • Country:
  • India

In a remarkable display of marksmanship, Tilottama Sen clinched victory in the T1 finals of the women's 10m Air Rifle event during the National Selection Trials held on Thursday. Sen's consistent performance marked her as a standout shooter, heralding her potential for future competitions.

Shahu Tushar Mane, representing the Railways, excelled in the men's category of the same event, capturing first place with a steady hand. Meanwhile, Vijayveer Sidhu delivered a stellar performance in the 25m Rapid Fire Pistol, securing the top spot with 31 hits. His performance reinforces his status as a formidable competitor in pistol shooting.

The trials saw various contestants demonstrating exceptional talent. Junior National Champion Tilottama, who barely qualified, showcased her prowess by finishing at the top with 253.4 points, edging out strong competitors and underscoring the depth of talent in Indian shooting sports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

Bribery Bust: Two Government Officials Nabbed in Ernakulam and Kottayam

 India
2
Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

Delhi-NCR Sees Relief as Stage III Air Quality Restrictions Lifted

 India
3
Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

Diplomatic Tango: UK and Denmark Navigate Arctic Tensions

 United Kingdom
4
YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey Program

YS Jagan Reddy and the Battle for Credit in Andhra Pradesh's Land Resurvey P...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026