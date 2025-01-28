Left Menu

Bhopal Transport Corruption Case: High-Stakes Investigation Unfolds

A Bhopal court has granted seven days' custody of ex-constable Saurabh Sharma and his associate for interrogation in a corruption case. Significant assets were seized, including Rs 7.98 crore worth at Sharma's properties. In a related operation, 52 kg of gold and Rs 9.86 crore cash were found in an abandoned car tied to Sharma's associate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-01-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 21:35 IST
Bhopal Transport Corruption Case: High-Stakes Investigation Unfolds
Representative Photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Bhopal court on Tuesday sanctioned the custodial interrogation of former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma and his associate, Chetan Singh Gaur, in connection with a corruption probe. The Lokayukta police had arrested the duo and produced them before District and Additional Sessions Judge Ram Pratap Mishra, who approved their seven-day custody for questioning until February 4.

Special Public Prosecutor Vivek Gaur confirmed, "The court has agreed to our request for an extended remand of seven days." Earlier in the day, Lokayukta police detained Sharma in Bhopal, alongside Chetan Singh Gaur. Additional associate Sharad Jaiswal surrendered to Lokayukta authorities and asserted his innocence regarding the confiscated assets.

A joint raid by Lokayukta and police on December 19-20 uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 7.98 crore from Sharma's properties in Bhopal's Arera Colony. In a related case, police and IT officials recovered 52 kg of gold and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from a car linked to Gaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

Retaliation Ramp Up: Trump's Tariffs on Colombia

 Global
2
Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

Trump and Starmer Plan Meeting Amidst High-Stakes UK Financial Moves

 Global
3
Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

Tragedy in the Skies: Inside the Jeju Air Disaster at Muan Airport

 Global
4
Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

Irish Consumer Sentiment Hits Six-Month High Despite Macroeconomic Concerns

 Ireland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Housing Subsidy Struggles: Refugee Relief and Social Tensions in Jordan

Global Energy Cooperation: Harnessing the Power of Cross-Border Electricity

Transforming Public Energy Use: Mobilizing Commercial Financing for Sustainability

Empowering Women-Led Firms: Ending Financial Bias for Inclusive Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025