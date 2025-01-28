Bhopal Transport Corruption Case: High-Stakes Investigation Unfolds

A Bhopal court on Tuesday sanctioned the custodial interrogation of former transport department constable Saurabh Sharma and his associate, Chetan Singh Gaur, in connection with a corruption probe. The Lokayukta police had arrested the duo and produced them before District and Additional Sessions Judge Ram Pratap Mishra, who approved their seven-day custody for questioning until February 4.

Special Public Prosecutor Vivek Gaur confirmed, "The court has agreed to our request for an extended remand of seven days." Earlier in the day, Lokayukta police detained Sharma in Bhopal, alongside Chetan Singh Gaur. Additional associate Sharad Jaiswal surrendered to Lokayukta authorities and asserted his innocence regarding the confiscated assets.

A joint raid by Lokayukta and police on December 19-20 uncovered disproportionate assets worth Rs 7.98 crore from Sharma's properties in Bhopal's Arera Colony. In a related case, police and IT officials recovered 52 kg of gold and Rs 9.86 crore in cash from a car linked to Gaur.

(With inputs from agencies.)