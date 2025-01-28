Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: Revised Schedule for Mauni Amavasya Snan Unveiled

The timetable for the Amrit Snan during Mauni Amavasya Snan at Maha Kumbh Prayagraj 2025 has been announced, detailing the precise timing of ceremonial baths for various Akharas. The carefully orchestrated schedule aims to ensure a smooth flow for this significant spiritual event, according to officials.

Updated: 28-01-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 22:10 IST
Drone visuals from Sangam (File/Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The revised timetable for the traditional Amrit Snan at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj during the Mauni Amavasya Snan in 2025 has been made public. The announcement follows a meeting between Mela Adhikari Maha Kumbh Vijay Kiran Anand and the Akharas on January 24, 2025.

According to the official release, the sacred Mauni Amavasya Snan is set for January 29, with exact departure and arrival timings detailed for various Akharas. The Sanyasi Akharas will commence their journey from 4:00 AM, with some reaching the holy ghat by 5:00 AM, performing their rituals, and returning as planned. This modification aims for an organized observance of the religious rites, as confirmed by the Uttar Pradesh government statement.

The timetable lists specific schedules for different Akharas. The Panchayati Akhara Mahanirvani and Shambhu Panchayati Atal Akhara, both under Sanyasi Akharas, will kick off the ceremonies at 4:00 AM, reaching their destination by 5:00 AM and concluding their rites by 5:40 AM. Other Akharas, such as Taponidhi Panchayati and Niranjani Akhara, also have precise timings to follow, ensuring a continuous flow of spiritual activities throughout the day. The timetable ensures all Akharas partake in their rituals at allotted times, allowing for a seamless progression of the Mauni Amavasya Snan ceremonies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

