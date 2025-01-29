Left Menu

Devotees Urged to Follow Protocols Amid Mahakumbh Surge

Amid a rise in crowd numbers at Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, devotees have been advised by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to adhere to administrative guidelines. A 'stampede-like' situation highlighted concerns, prompting religious leaders and officials to urge safety measures and the use of alternative bathing Ghats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 10:14 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 10:14 IST
Devotees Urged to Follow Protocols Amid Mahakumbh Surge
Devotees at the Sangam in Prayagraj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to adhere to directives issued by local authorities. Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of taking holy baths at the nearest ghat and steering clear of the Sangam Nose to ensure orderliness.

The advisory comes after reports of a 'stampede-like' situation during the early hours, though officials maintain that the situation was not critical. In light of the chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keenly monitoring developments, with Home Minister Amit Shah pledging the Centre's full support.

Religious leaders, including Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji, have appealed to followers to prioritize safety and avoid clustering at Sangam Ghat. Community leaders and organizations like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati echoed these sentiments, urging the use of any available ghat for the ritual dip. Active management efforts continue as Akharas plan their schedules around the crowd dynamics. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Barriers: Disability Inclusion in Tanzania Faces Challenges and Opportunities

Restoring Wetlands in the Yangtze Floodplain: A Climate Resilience Imperative

Global Water Security Gains Momentum: GWSP’s Role in Nine Countries

Bangladesh's Path to a Circular Economy: The Role of Extended Producer Responsibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025