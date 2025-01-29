Devotees Urged to Follow Protocols Amid Mahakumbh Surge

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called on devotees attending the Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj to adhere to directives issued by local authorities. Taking to social media platform X on Wednesday, he stressed the importance of taking holy baths at the nearest ghat and steering clear of the Sangam Nose to ensure orderliness.

The advisory comes after reports of a 'stampede-like' situation during the early hours, though officials maintain that the situation was not critical. In light of the chaos, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is keenly monitoring developments, with Home Minister Amit Shah pledging the Centre's full support.

Religious leaders, including Jagadguru Swami Rambhadracharya Ji, have appealed to followers to prioritize safety and avoid clustering at Sangam Ghat. Community leaders and organizations like Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Parmarth Niketan Ashram President Swami Chidanand Saraswati echoed these sentiments, urging the use of any available ghat for the ritual dip. Active management efforts continue as Akharas plan their schedules around the crowd dynamics. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)