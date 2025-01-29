Tragedy at Maha Kumbh: AAP and BJP Clash Amid Stampede Crisis
Arvind Kejriwal of AAP expressed grief over a stampede at Maha Kumbh, urging caution among devotees. AAP leaders criticized BJP and PM Modi, questioning accountability. Meanwhile, PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah assured support and took measures to address the chaos at the event. The incident has sparked political tensions.
The Aam Aadmi Party's national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, voiced his sorrow over the stampede incident at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, urging devotees to remain calm and vigilant. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased, emphasizing the need for patience and caution following the tragic event.
AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia and Saurabh Bhardwaj took to social media to criticize the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for alleged negligence. Sisodia questioned the ruling party's claims of exceptional arrangements at the fest, asking if they would accept responsibility for the deaths. Bhardwaj highlighted Modi's election campaigning amidst the crisis, calling for attention to the Kumbh arrangements.
In response to the incident, Prime Minister Modi has been closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to ensure a swift resolution. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also pledged central support and engaged with state authorities. Despite the turmoil, religious leaders represented by the Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad have decided to continue their holy dip rituals, maintaining open communication with event organizers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
