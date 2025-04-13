Political Tensions Flare Over Amit Shah's Address of Shivaji
Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena (UBT) criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for addressing Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by his first name during a visit to Raigad Fort. Raut demands action, while BJP leaders dismiss the accusations as baseless amidst Shah's praise for Shivaji Maharaj's valor.
Political tensions have heated up after Sanjay Raut, a Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for allegedly addressing the revered Maratha warrior Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by his first name during a visit to Raigad Fort.
BJP leader Sudhir Mungantiwar dismissed Raut's claims as unfounded while another party member, Prasad Lad, suggested that Raut's allegations were off-base. The controversy has sparked further debate between the parties, with Raut calling for Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Shah.
During his visit, Shah praised the courage of Shivaji Maharaj and highlighted the defeat of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The BJP insists that Shah's visit was meant to honor Shivaji's legacy, not for political motives.
