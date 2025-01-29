SP Chief Calls for Army to Take Over Maha Kumbh Amid Chaos

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav has called for the immediate transfer of the Maha Kumbh Mela's administration to the Indian Army. This comes in the wake of a stampede-like scenario arising at the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, casting doubt on the Uttar Pradesh government's capability to manage the vast event.

In a post on X, Yadav criticized the state government for failing to create a 'world-class system,' as promised. He insisted those responsible for this alleged mismanagement should acknowledge their failures and resign. Yadav aims to reinstate trust among the saint community and devotees by handing over the event's control to military authorities.

Simultaneously, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are actively involved in monitoring and stabilizing the situation. Amid promises of support from the Centre, the demands for heightened surveillance and better medical arrangements underscore the urgency to ensure the safety of millions expected for the occasion.

(With inputs from agencies.)