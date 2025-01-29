Left Menu

Stampede Concerns Eased at Mahakumbh Amidst Massive Turnout

Amidst a stampede-like situation at the Mahakumbh Mela, Health Minister JP Nadda assures full support to Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Meanwhile, crowd control measures stabilize as saints proceed towards Triveni Sangam for the Amrit Snan, with over 36 million devotees already taking part in the historic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 12:59 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 12:59 IST
Devotees arrive to take a dip at Triveni Sangam (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Health Minister, JP Nadda, communicated with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath regarding the stampede-like scenario at Mahakumbh Mela. Nadda pledged comprehensive support to manage health services effectively. Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah also discussed the situation with Chief Minister Adityanath.

In the midst of dense crowds, the procession of saints toward Triveni Sangam for the second Amrit Snan of MahaKumbh 2025 resumed on the auspicious Mauni Amavasya. Heightened security has been enforced, creating a clear path for the akharas and saints.

Mahakumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna confirmed that the crowd control measures are effective, expecting over 10 crore attendees. Authorities and personnel have been dedicated to controlling the gathering since the previous evening, ensuring a peaceful bathing experience at various ghats. Despite morning congestion, the situation is presently stable. However, official numbers on stampede victims remain unavailable as focus remains on regulating the crowd.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued an appeal to Mahakumbh attendees to utilize nearby ghats instead of converging at the overcrowded Sangam Ghat. Wednesday sees an estimated 8 to 10 crore devotees in Prayagraj. Approximately 36.1 million have already taken a holy dip at Triveni as of 10 AM.

(With inputs from agencies.)

